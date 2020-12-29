Arsenal reportedly keen on shock move for Diego Costa

Arsenal are keen on a shock January move for Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa according to reports in the Spanish media.

Mikel Arteta is said to be monitoring the former Chelsea striker’s situation at Atletico with Diego Costa understood to have told the hierarchy at the club to terminate his contract six months early.

As Diario are reporting that Atletico do not want to sell Costa to a direct rival and Arsenal not being in the Champions League this season could make them a perfect destination for the 32-year-old frontman.

Costa is said to want to remain in Europe as he is convinced he has ‘two or three seasons’ left at the highest level.

Arsenal fans will of course be well aware of Costa following his three seasons in the Premier League with Chelsea where he managed an impressive 59 goals in 120 games, scoring 20 in the league in two of his three campaigns.

Costa though has failed to re-find his Chelsea form since returning to Atletico and has fallen behind Joao Felix and Luis Suarez in the pecking order at the club.

The 32-year-old has only scored once this season and has made just three substitute appearances for the club in more than two months.

A move to Arsenal is seen as one that is favourable for all parties involved as the Gunners look to salvage a season that sees them languishing towards the relegation places in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side have only managed 15 goals in the league so far this season and a move for Costa could be the attacking spark Arsenal need to climb their way out of trouble.

