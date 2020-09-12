Arsenal duo Nketiah and Ceballos involved in heated exchange in warm-up

Arsenal pair Eddie Nketiah and Dani Ceballos were involved in a heated exchange in the warm-up ahead of their Premier League opener against Fulham

Both players were named on the bench as Arsenal get their season underway with a tricky game against newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Ahead of the game, Arsenal’s substitutes took part in a warm-up drill with both Nketiah and Ceballos involved. The Spanish midfielder appeared to go in hard on his teammate during the drill.

Nketiah understandably took exception to the challenge which led to a physical altercation between the pair. Things calmed down however they once again got into a shoving match, with the Arsenal coaches forced to intervene.

You don't see this every day 👀 Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah got into a heated exchange during a pre-match training routine 👜 pic.twitter.com/u1qMPuZ8Ux — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 12, 2020

“Listen, sometimes it gets heated,” said Rio Ferdinand, who was in the BT Sport studio.

“You’d see that maybe once or twice a week in the training, it’s just that we happen to be here and we’ve seen it. I’m sure Arteta won’t be too disappointed with that.”

Arsenal will be hoping they can build on last season’s promising end to the campaign under manager Mikel Arteta.

They have already added the likes of Willian and Gabriel to their squad this summer but the Arsenal boss outlined that they may still bring in some new faces.

“We are still active in the market,” said Arteta. “We are looking at different options. I would say we are active in the market for players in and out. At the moment the squad balance is not the ideal we want to achieve so there is still some work to do.

“We have to bear in mind the complication with this transfer market and the complexity and the timing, because you can see that clubs are behaving in many different ways and it is a little bit uncertain how this will work in the next few weeks.”

Read More About: Arsenal, fulham, Premier League