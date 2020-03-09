In Dani Ceballos, Arsenal & Arteta Finally Have Their Midfield Maestro

We were live at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as a guest of Coca-Cola, official sponsors of the Premier League to watch Arsenal pick up a 1-0 win over their London rivals West Ham.

Alexandre Lacazette’s late finish gave the Gunners victory and put Mikel Arteta’s side within five points of Manchester United in fifth with a game in hand.

Despite being in the relegation zone, West Ham had their chances throughout the game, with Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio looking lively throughout a perfect afternoon for football in North London, however, few could begrudge Arsenal all three points in the end.

At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal’s football was a joy to behold at times, their passing crisp, their movement excellent, even if the finishing touch was occasionally lacking.

This is a game #WhereEveryonePlays and one who stood out on Saturday afternoon in red and white was Arsenal’s Spanish play-making midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Since Mikel Arteta has returned to Arsenal, the players and fans have, slowly but surely, begun to adjust to his philosophy and style of play. Over the last couple of months, his work has started to pay off.

In the Premier League they are unbeaten in their last eight games and have won their last three in a row – a winning streak that has coincided with the return of Ceballos to the starting XI.

The 23-year-old Real Madrid loanee had not featured for the Gunners since November thanks to a muscle injury and even after his return to fitness he had resigned himself to a spot on the bench.

He continued fighting though and after working his way back into the side in a win over Newcastle, he kept his place against Everton and subsequently on Saturday against West Ham, where he was outstanding.

To steal and slightly alter a phrase from former Spanish boss Vincente Del Bosque, ‘If you watch the game you don’t see Ceballos, but if you watch Ceballos, you see the whole game.’

The upper tier of the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon was almost the perfect vantage point to watch a player like Ceballos at work.

Playing alongside Granit Xhaka in the Arsenal midfield, he consistently looked for the ball from his centre-halves to spread it wide to start an attack in addition to supporting the likes of Mesut Ozil and Eddie Nketiah higher up the field should they require him as an option.

He was metronomic in the middle of the park and vital to everything promising Arsenal put together, racking up the most touches (121) and the most successful passes (86) out of any player involved in the game.

The home fans realise his worth too, whenever the Spaniard got on the ball in advanced positions he so frequently looked forward, not backwards, making 33 passes in the final third, with the Emirates faithful coming alive and gesturing him onward whenever he was in possession.

Ceballos was playing deeper in the midfield than he is used to but despite not previously being known for his defensive abilities, he excelled combatting Mark Noble and Declan Rice’s influence on the game as well as Pablo Fornals’ tendencies to drift in-field and affect the play.

There was a moment in the second period where Ceballos won the ball back with such vigour and intensity that an Arsenal fan seated a row behind asked his friend, ‘Was that Dani?’ Almost in disbelief at the Spaniard’s work-rate.

Defensively the stats hold true also, according to Squawka, Ceballos ranked 1st in interceptions (6), tackles (5) and regained possession (14) in what was an exceptional all-round performance from a player truly finding his place in the Premier League.

After the game and the late winning goal, the Emirates was abuzz with optimism, excitement and positivity as fans gushed over the performance of Ceballos, the finish from Lacazette and the future under Mikel Arteta.

