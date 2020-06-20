Arsenal’s Bernd Leno Suffers Nasty Knee Injury In Clash With Brighton Player

Arsenal’s injury issues continued on Saturday afternoon as goalkeeper Bernd Leno was forced off in the first half of their game against Brighton with what looked to be a serious knee injury.

Mikel Arteta had already lost Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari to injury in their opening game against Manchester City while also missing David Luiz through suspension.

Leno, who has so far been one of Arsenal’s standout players this season, went up to collect a ball over the top of the defence that appeared to be too long for Brighton striker Neal Maupay.

The ball was in Leno’s hands however Maupay challenged him in the air which appeared to result in the German landing awkwardly on his knee.

Leno immediately went down and was in visible distress as his teammates urge the medical team onto the field.

After treatment on the pitch, Leno was stretchered off, with substitute goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez coming on to replace him in what will certainly be a huge blow for Arteta’s men.

The extent of the injury is not yet known. However, it appears as though Leno could miss quite some time, and as he left the pitch he was visibly angry at Maupay for the challenge.

Arsenal too the lead in the game at The Amex, thanks to a wonderful curling effort from their record signing Nicolas Pepe however Brighton found an equaliser.

The afternoon went from bad to worse for Arsenal in the fifth minute of stoppage time as a wonderful move between Maupay and Aaron Connolly saw the French striker wonderfully tuck away a winner and give Brighton all three points.

After the game Maupay was involved in a scuffle with a number of Arsenal players who appeared unhappy at what had occurred between the striker and Leno earlier in the match.

Speaking to BT Sport following the win, Maupay outlined that he never intended to hurt Leno but admitted that he felt Arsenal players had to learn ‘humility’

"I never meant to hurt Leno." "Some of the Arsenal players need to learn humility." "They got what they deserved." 🎙 Brighton's match-winner Neal Maupay catches up with @lynseyhipgrave1 following their 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Amex… #PLReturns pic.twitter.com/6cqakMiqcE — The Premier League is BACK on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 20, 2020