Antonio Conte & Ever Banega involved in heated touch-line exchange

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte and Sevilla captain Ever Banega got in a heated exchange during the Europa League final.

Conte’s side were defeated 3-2 by Sevilla on Friday night in Lisbon. The Italian side took an early lead through Romelu Lukaku but fell to the La Liga side.

Lukaku unfortunately found the net at the other end late in the game to hand Sevilla the title. The victory was their sixth Europa League triumph, the most of any team in the competition’s history.

For Conte it was a very disappointing defeat, however the Inter boss felt his side should have had another penalty in the first half.

Conte’s remonstrations led to a run in with Sevilla captain Ever Banega who was playing his final game for the club. The two squared off as Lucas Ocampos and Marcelo Brozovic tried to diffuse the situation.

Banega appeared to mock the Inter Milan manager’s hair, which did not go down well as Conte urged the midfielder to ‘see him after the game.’

Things got HEATED between Ever Banega and Antonio Conte 😳 The Sevilla player appeared to make fun of Conte's hair… Conte said "I'll see you after the game!" 👀#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/PxAdcssGZa — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 21, 2020

According to Italian media outlets, Banega said: “Let’s see if this wig is real” – which prompted Conte to tell the midfielder: “I’ll see you after the game” – or words to that effect.

It was indeed Banega who would have the last laugh however as his side lifted the trophy thanks to a double from Luuk De Jong and Lukaku’s aforementioned own goal.

After the game, Conte was quizzed on the incident but remained coy as to what was said during the pair’s exchange

“I was a footballer, and what happens out on the pitch stays on the pitch,” Conte said in quotes reported by the Metro.

“‘I don’t think it’s any of your business what went on with Banega, if I’m completely honest.” Conte is set to hold talks with Inter Milan over his future in the coming days.

