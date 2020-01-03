Anthony Stokes Offered Return To Iran Following Turkish Exit

Former Irish international striker Anthony Stokes has been offered a return to football with Iranian side Esteghlal after his recent release from Turkish club Adana Demirspor.

According to a report in the Scottish Sun, Stokes is mulling over an 18-month offer from the club who currently sit 5th in the Iran Pro League.

Stokes spent the 2018/2019 season playing in Iran with Tractor, scoring an impressive 15 goals in 23 games and could be tempted with a return to the league.

The former Celtic striker has been without a club since November after his difficult spell in Turkey which saw him score just one goal in six games at Adana Demirspor in less than six months.

Stokes had been linked with a return to Scotland but could decide the 12th club of his much travelled career will be in Iran.

The 31-year-old joined Arsenal as a teenager before impressing during a loan move with Falkirk. Roy Keane signed him for Sunderland in 2007 but the transfer didn’t go to plan.

The best spell of his career came in Scotland. In 191 games for Celtic, Stokes scored 76 goals, won four league titles and two Scottish Cups. Across three spells for Hibernian, the striker netted 46 goals in 94 games. He also had a brief spell with Blackburn Rovers in 2016.

Stokes won nine caps for Ireland, the last coming in 2014 in a friendly against the United States at the Aviva Stadium.