Anthony Scully Joins Growing Irish Contingent At League One Lincoln

Irish underage international Anthony Scully has left Premier League side West Ham to join League One outfit Lincoln City on an 18-month deal.

Scully spent eight years at West Ham, impressing for the U23s this season scoring 14 goals and racking up five assists in 16 games and winning September’s Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.

The 20-year-old was born in London but has represented Ireland at a host of underage levels most recently getting called up to Stephen Kenny’s U21s but failing to make an appearance.

He also joins two other Irish underage internationals in Zach Elbouzedi and former West Ham team mate Conor Coventry in signing for Lincoln over the past month.

Scully is the son of former Ireland B international and QPR winger Tony, and will be hoping that he can have an instant impact at Sincil Bank and help the Imps climb up the League One table where they currently sit 14th.

Anthony Scully joins the Imps from West Ham United. Welcome, Anthony 👊 — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) February 3, 2020

After the announcement of his signing Scully spoke to Lincoln City’s official website about how the move from West Ham came about as well as touching upon his eight year spell with the London club.

“I was at West Ham and I was playing for the last six months with the U23s and I was looking to go on loan and then the opportunity came up to come here on a permanent and once I heard that I got it all sorted with my agent.

“(My time at West Ham) was good, I’d been at the club since I was 12 and I’m 20 now. I developed all the way through playing kids football and then youth team and U23s. It’s been a good journey for me to get me to where I am now and I’m just looking forward to this new journey.”

Scully also outlined that he had discussed the potential move with Conor Coventry who was full of praise for his new club.

“I’ve been talking to Conor over the last week or so about the club and the lads and he’s had nothing but good things to say so I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve been away with Ireland meeting different players, so I know coming here it’ll be a little nerve wracking meeting the new lads and getting into the new environment. But once you’re in there, after a week or so it’s pretty much about training and playing, you settle in and it’s all fine.”