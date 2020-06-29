Angel Gomes Set To Leave Manchester United When Contract Expires This Week

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that talented midfielder Angel Gomes is likely to leave Manchester United this week when his contract expires.

The 19-year-old’s contract is up on Tuesday with the Man United manager outlining that Gomes will likely be on his way out of Old Trafford.

“Got no news, nothing,” Solskjaer said at a press conference on Monday morning, ahead of Man United’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

“So doesn’t look like it. To be honest, I’ve not heard from them last night or this morning, it seems like they haven’t managed to agree so the answer is probably short and yes, then.”

Gomes reportedly turned down United’s opening offer of a new contract earlier this season and is said to be unhappy at his playing prospects at the club.

The attacking midfield is widely regarded as one of United’s most promising young talents. However, he has only managed six first-team appearances this season – in stark contrast to the likes of Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood, who have been integrated into Solskjaer’s plans.

Gomes has represented England at every level from under 16 to under 20 and was captain of the under-17 World Cup-winning side in 2016.

A number of European giants, such as Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Inter Milan, have all been linked with a potential move for Gomes as well as Chelsea who last month were reportedly confident of snapping him up.

Gomes became the fourth-youngest United player at the age of 16 years and 263 days against Crystal Palace in May 2017. But he has made just one start in the last seven months.

United take on Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday night looking to continue their strong form following the restart which has seen them pick up two wins and a draw in all competitions.

Victory over Brighton would take them level on points with Wolves in fifth and keep them very much in the hunt for a Champions League spot.