Andy Robertson on Liverpool dressing room reaction to Pickford tackle

Andy Robertson has lifted the lid on the reaction of the Liverpool dressing room to Jordan Pickford’s tackle which forced Virgil Van Dijk off in the Merseyside derby.

The Dutch defender came off the field injured after a challenge from Pickford which went unpunished due to an offside being called in the build-up to the incident.

The extent of Van Dijk’s injury has not been yet been confirmed by the club however reports have outlined that he could be out of action for up to eight months in what would be a massive blow for Liverpool.

The decision not to send Pickford off was understandably met with discontent by many and the effects of the challenge could have a huge influence on the rest of Liverpool’s season.

Speaking following the game, Andy Robertson outlined that the Liverpool players discussed the tackle at half-time referring to it as ‘a shocking challenge’

“To be honest, I never saw it. I just saw Virg going down,” he said in quotes reported by ThisisAnfield.com

“But the lads when they came in at half-time said it was a shocking challenge, so that’s two they’ve done us with today.

“I think it was already offside and they’d maybe called it, but for me it was the same as Richarlison’s. The whistle had already gone and he went flying in, it’s a red card.

“Honestly, I never saw it so I can’t comment, I can’t comment on if Pickford’s meant it or not, I think he’s an honest lad and I don’t think he would have.

“But it doesn’t look good for Virg and I hope he comes back as quickly as I can, and hopefully the scan maybe doesn’t show what the lads think.”

Liverpool may also have to contend with an injury to Spanish midfielder Thiago who was also on the end of a horror challenge, which saw Everton forward Richarlison sent off late in the game.

Thiago managed to stay on the field for the final few minutes of the game, even having a hand in Liverpool’s disallowed winning goal, however Klopp outlined after the game that he had been injured in the challenge.

Liverpool face Ajax in their opening game of the Champions League on Wednesday before taking on Sheffield United at Anfield on the following Saturday.

