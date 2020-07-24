Andreas Pereira Hits Out At Liverpool Pair Virgil Van Dijk And James Milner

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has hit out at Liverpool duo Virgil Van Dijk and James Milner branding the pair the most ‘arrogant’ players he has come up against.

Both Milner and Van Dijk were vital parts of Liverpool’s Premier League winning side this season, as the Reds stormed to their first title in 30 years.

Pereira however does not appear to be the biggest fan of either and speaking on Desimpedidos YouTube channel, he was quizzed as to who he felt was the most ‘marrento‘ – a phrase which means cocky or arrogant in Portuguese – player he has come up against this season.

“I don’t really like that guy, Milner,” Pereira began.

“And to tell you the truth, I don’t like that guy, the defender, Van Dijk. [He is] Marrento, man. Even the way he plays is kind of arrogant.” Pereira did admit that he respects Van Dijk as he ‘plays well’ however it’s clear that the Brazilian midfielder does not care for his perceived arrogance.

The 24-year-old has only played 36 minutes in the Premier League for United since the restart however Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly against the idea of selling Pereira this summer.

The Brazilian international has not been in the squad for United’s last two games however he will be hoping he can see some minutes in their final Premier League game of the season against Leicester on Sunday.

Pereira comments on Van Dijk especially echo those of his Brazilian teammate Richarlison who outlined that he felt there were ‘better defenders’ out there than the Dutchman.

“People talk a lot about him, yes he is a great defender but I’ve already dribbled past him,” Richarlison said in an interview with Desimpedidos, as per The Mirror.

“He was chosen as one of the top three in the world as he had an excellent season. But yes, for me there are better defenders.

“Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Sergio Ramos.”