Andre Schurrle reveals how Jose Mourinho shattered his confidence

Former Chelsea winger Andre Schurrle has outlined the psychological pressure he felt playing under Jose Mourinho during his time at the club.

Andre Schurrle joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013 and impressed in his first season, scoring nine goals and grabbing three assists in 43 games.

In his second campaign however, under Jose Mourinho, Schurrle struggled, falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge before eventually moving to Wolfsburg in 2015.

Schurrle spent time at the likes of Borussia Dortmund as well as Fulham in the Premier League but announced his retirement from the game earlier this year outlining that loneliness and the pressures of the game led to him stepping away.

Schurrle opened up on his time at Chelsea in quotes reported by the Daily Mail and detailed how ‘brutal’ a guy Mourinho is.

“He’s a brutal guy,” He told German presenter Joko Winterscheidt. “I always thought to myself: ‘What does he do anyway? Why does he treat me like this? Why does he do this to people?”

“In retrospect, I realise what he wanted and what resources he was working with. At the time, I couldn’t really deal with the things he wanted from me because of all the harshness and the psychological pressure.

“Back then, it was extremely difficult. I would often drive home after conversations with him and just thought I couldn’t do it anymore. What could I do? He was building up such extreme pressure.

“It was often the case that I played from the start and then he’d replace me at half-time,’ he added.

“Then, in the next game, I wasn’t in the squad and I was in the stands. I couldn’t understand that at the time and I lost my self-esteem. My ego was hurt.

“Then I started thinking about what might be going through his mind. Sometimes during training I had the feeling that he was only looking at me, even if that probably wasn’t the case.”

