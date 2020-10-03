Anderlecht reportedly interested in move for Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen

Could be a good move for him.

Belgian club Anderlecht are reportedly interested in a move for Republic of Ireland and West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen in this transfer window.

Cullen impressed in two loan spells at Charlton Athletic over the past couple of seasons but returned to the Hammers ahead of the new campaign.

Josh Cullen at West Ham.

The 24-year-old started in the League Cup against Charlton but has not featured in West Ham’s Premier League squad in their opening three games of the season.

Cullen is a favourite of many fans at West Ham however he may have to leave the club in order to continue his first-team development.

According to a report from Daily Mail journalist Adrian Kajumba, Belgian First Division A club Anderlecht are interested in a deal for Cullen and hope to complete a move before Monday’s deadline.

Anderlecht, who are managed by former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany currently sit sixth in the league after seven games.

Anderlecht are interested in West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen and hoping to get a deal done before the deadline on Monday. #whufc — Adrian Kajumba (@AdrianJKajumba) October 2, 2020

West Ham already received backlash from fans following the sale of talented academy product Grady Diangana to West Brom and may face further scrutiny if they allow Cullen to go.

The midfielder however may need to move in order to find frequent first team football. Cullen had been a feature of squads under former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, winning two caps in 2019.

Cullen, however, has not made either of Stephen Kenny’s first two squads since his arrival as Irish boss, with the crucial European Championship playoff against Slovakia coming up next week.

He was due to start for West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup against Hull City however Cullen was one of three players along with manager David Moyes, who tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the game.

Read More About: anderlecht, Ireland, Josh Cullen, Premier League, West Ham