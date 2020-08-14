Amazon release new trailer for Tottenham’s All or Nothing series

Amazon have dropped a new trailer for their ‘All or Nothing’ series documenting Tottenham Hotspur’s season.

The documentary will be released on the 31st of August and shows a behind the scenes look at what was a rollercoaster 2019/20 season for Spurs.

“What happened to us this season is impossible” This is the unmissable inside story of an unprecedented campaign at @SpursOfficial#AllorNothingSpurs – coming to Prime Video on 31 August pic.twitter.com/1ligfJXVI7 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 14, 2020

Their season began with Mauricio Pochettino in charge but the Argentine manager left the club in November. At the time Tottenham were struggling in the bottom half of the table.

Jose Mourinho came in to steady the ship and managed to steer Tottenham to a sixth place finish. This means that Spurs will be playing Europa League football next season.

The season was rescued in the end but it was certainly full of drama both on and off the pitch.

In the clip, Tottenham boss Mourinho is seen telling his players: ‘You are a team of good guys… but good guys never win’.

We also see the effects of the global pandemic on the club as well as Son Heung-min showing his frustration after a game.

Tottenham are the second Premier League team to be included in Amazon’s All or Nothing docuseries. Manchester City were the subject of one following their 2017-18 season. City, under Guardiola, were crowned champions that season.

Amazon have also previously documented seasons from other sports. Five NFL teams have been featured previously as well as New Zealand’s rugby team.

Mourinho will be hoping he can bring some silverware to Tottenham when the upcoming season starts. Spurs have not won a trophy since the League Cup in 2008.

The Portuguese manager has already made his first signing ahead of the new season. Tottenham brought in midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.

Defender Jan Vertonghen also left the club after eight seasons. The Belgian is expected to join Portuguese side Benfica.

Tottenham finished last season in 6th, ahead of Wolves on goal difference.

