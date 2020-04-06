The Alternative Premier League Team Of The Season (So Far)

When the 2019/2020 Premier League season eventually goes down in the history books, it will be remembered as unquestionably the most bizarre campaign of all time.

Coming to a halt with nine games left and Liverpool just two games away from their first ever Premier League title, 19/20 has been an unprecedented rollercoaster for all involved.

Around this time of the year, talk would usually turn to the end of season awards, what players and teams stood out among the rest in the English top-flight.

The mitigating circumstances mean that there are other, more pressing, issues at hand in regards when, how, and even if the league will be completed.

Despite this however we’ve decided to take a look at who we feel would make the team of the season in the Premier League if it were decided today.

Liverpool will likely dominate the official one, whenever it is announced, but to give it a little twist, we’ve decided to only select one player from each team, making the XI slightly more interesting.

Lets take a look at our selections;

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope – Burnley (Burnley)

An ever present between the sticks for Burnley this season, Nick Pope’s reliability and calming presence in the Clarets’ goal earns him the nod.

He is leading the way in the golden gloves stakes with 11 clean sheets so far, and has made 89 saves – the sixth most in the Premier League.

A huge reason why Burnley are pushing for a top half finish.

_____

Right-back: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

It’s been a bit of a topsy-turvy season for Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however the Red Devils still sit fifth and only three points off a Champions League spot.

One big positive from the season has been the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and save for the brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold, he’s been one of the brightest right-backs in the division.

Fond of a last-gasp challenge and a very solid all-round defender, Wan-Bissaka has mended what had been a problem position for United in recent years.

_____

Centre-Back: John Egan (Sheffield United)

Sheffield United have been a revelation since their promotion to the Premier League and had been pushing for a European place before the season’s untimely suspension.

John Egan’s outstanding displays at the heart of the Blades’ defence has been key to their success, with the Irish international featuring in all but two of their 29 league games so far.

Commanding in the air and strong on the ball, alongside Chris Basham and Jack O’Connell, Egan has been a true standout in this campaign.

_____

Centre-Back: Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester)

When Leicester sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United in the summer, eyebrows were raised when the Foxes failed to reinvest the money in a replacement centre-half.

Little did we know however that they had Caglar Soyuncu waiting in the wings.

A brilliant defender who has built a solid partnership alongside Jonny Evans, Soyuncu’s bravery as well as his ability on the ball has led to his breakout season in the Premier League.

______

Left-back: Lucas Digne (Everton)

The French international has managed to take his outstanding form from his debut Premier League season into this campaign and excel at left-back for Everton.

With six assists to his name the 26-year-old has proven to be a brilliant attacking asset at times for the Toffees while also delivering consistently on the defensive end.

One of the league’s finest in his position.

_____

Centre-Midfield: Ruben Neves (Wolves)

An outstanding footballer and once again one of Wolves’ standout players in what’s been a marvellous second campaign back in the Premier League, Ruben Neves is included in central-midfield.

The Portuguese is central to the flow of Wolves’ midfield, sitting deep and plugging gaps, while his penchant for wonder goals have made him a fan favourite at Molineux.

If he keeps excelling with Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, it’ll only be a matter of time before he moves onto bigger and better things.

_____

Centre-Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

For our money, the player of the season so far despite Manchester City’s struggle to defend their title, Kevin De Bruyne has been exceptional for Pep Guardiola’s side.

17 assists already this campaign, De Bruyne had been on course to break Theirry Henry’s Premier League record of 20 for a season before the suspension, while he’s also found the net eight times.

One of the finest passers in world football, De Bruyne has been back to his very best after injury robbed him of the majority of their title winning campaign last year.

_____

Centre-Midfield : Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa may be in the relegation zone as it stands, but if it weren’t for Jack Grealish, Dean Smith’s side could already be on their way back to the Championship.

The Villa captain has been mercurial for his hometown club in their first season back in the top flight scoring seven goals and notching up six assists while single handedly pulling his side out of a hole at times.

Grealish is central to everything good Villa have mustered this season and if they are to stay up when the season rolls back around, then he’ll certainly have a huge part to play.

_____

Striker: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Another who has almost single handedly won his team points at stages of the season, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goals have helped keep a struggling Arsenal in the hunt for a European place.

17 goals in 26 games, Aubameyang’s instinctive eye for goal has meant that even when Mikel Arteta’s men have struggled this season, they’ve always had a chance in games.

The lure of the Champions League might see his days at Arsenal numbered, but he’s undoubtedly one of the league’s best frontmen.

_____

Striker: Danny Ings (Southampton)

Injury-free, Danny Ings is finally starting to show the form which led Liverpool to bring him to Anfield from Burnley five years ago.

Ings has managed 15 league goals this campaign and has helped drag Southampton away from a relegation scrap they looked almost destined to be in throughout the season.

The 27-year-old is an elite finisher and is deadly in and around the box, developing a strong partnership with Irish striker Shane Long over the last couple of months.

_____

Striker: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Another brilliant season has seen Sadio Mane cement himself as one of European football’s elite attacking players.

14 goals and nine assists in the league this campaign as Liverpool have dominated proceedings throughout, Mane is a contender for player of the season when the award is eventually handed out.

Mane scores all manner of goals and always seems to pop up in key moments when Jurgen Klopp’s side require him the most.

______

Our team in full;

_____