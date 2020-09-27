Alisson explains why he never shouts at Liverpool defenders

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has explained why he never shouts at the defenders in front of him as the Reds look to defend their Premier League title this season.

Alisson was a vital part of Liverpool’s title winning side, with the Reds conceding the least amount of goals in the Premier League last season.

Despite conceding three times in their league opener against Leeds United, Alisson and his defenders kept their first clean sheet of the season against Chelsea.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Alisson spoke about the dynamics of the title winning defence, outlining that he doesn’t feel the need to shout at his defenders when they make an error.

“It’s my way. I don’t like to shout at anybody and I don’t like it that anybody should shout at me. When you make a mistake, you know that you make a mistake.

“We are professionals and we work every day on that. I have made many mistakes already in my life. Sometimes they led to a goal, sometimes they didn’t.

Alisson added: “I know what I need to improve and what I need to do differently. So I don’t need to tell Virgil or Joe Gomez or Robbo [Andy Robertson] what they need to do differently.”

“We speak to each other about what makes us all more comfortable with our movements but I don’t believe that when you concede or make a mistake that you should be pointing the finger at someone. I believe in a different way. You speak in a better way and find a solution.

“We don’t need to say that that game against Leeds was a wake-up call. On match day, if things don’t happen how we want them to happen, we have to analyse that. We are always looking for what we can improve and that game brought us a lot of those things and we brought that to the next game against Chelsea and we were successful and we kept a clean sheet.”

