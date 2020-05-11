Ryan Giggs Reveals The Players Who Avoided Alex Ferguson’s ‘Hairdryer’ Treatment

Ryan Giggs has named the four players who former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, ‘never had a go at’ during his time at Old Trafford.

The Welsh winger spent the entirety of his career with the Red Devils playing under Ferguson and saw a plethora of players come in and out of the dressing room in his 24 years at the club.

Giggs, like so many others, felt the wrath of Ferguson on occasion, with his infamous hairdryer treatment taking it’s place in footballing folklore over the years.

There were however a handful of players who managed to avoid being on the receiving end of a Ferguson tirade during their time at Manchester United.

“There were three or four players that he never had a go at,” Giggs told beIN Sports, “Cantona was one – Bryan Robson, Roy Keane and Cristiano Ronaldo. They were all in their own ways match winners.”

‘They did the stuff on the pitch, so he never felt [like he had to]. Eric, there were some games where Eric didn’t do anything. He didn’t score, he wasn’t running about like a Tevez or a Wayne Rooney, he didn’t have any impact.

“But he knew sooner or later he would come good. We would be sat in the dressing room thinking he’s got to have a go at him, he’s got to have a pop at him because he didn’t do anything today.

“But the next week he’d score the winner or he would produce a moment of magic so he handled the big names really well as long as they were doing it on the pitch, he handled them in a different way.”

Giggs’ comments also back-up the famous tale of Ferguson’s surprisingly calm reaction to Cantona’s kung-fu kick on a Crystal Palace fan in January 1995.

“In the dressing room afterwards some of us said, ‘Eric’s going to get the hairdryer’, and as Eric had never had the hairdryer before we thought this was going to be quite interesting,” Gary Pallister said on Talksport.

“So, the gaffer comes in and Eric is already dressed and sat in the corner. We ended up drawing 1-1 in the end and the gaffer had a pop at a couple of the players, hammered a couple of the lads and the next minute he turned to Eric and we all thought, ‘this is it’.

“But then he just looked at him and said: ‘Eric, you can’t go around doing that, son’. That was the sum total of the hairdryer for Eric, which was kind of funny, really.