Alex Ferguson almost signed Bale and Ronaldo just before retirement

Alex Ferguson was ’99 per cent sure’ of a double swoop for Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo two weeks before his retirement as Manchester United manager according to Patrice Evra.

Ferguson announced his shock retirement from the game in 2013, but had plans for a double transfer swoop of both Ronaldo and Bale just before calling it a day as Red Devils boss.

According to Evra, who appeared on Manchester United’s official podcast, Ferguson was ’99 per cent sure’ of the arrival of the duo and he believed they were the two players required to restore United to European glory.

Evra even outlined that Ronaldo told him he had plans to return to Old Trafford.

“Two weeks before his retirement, I remember there was a lot of media saying Ferguson will maybe retire next year, and he said to me, ‘Patrice, I will never retire. I will be here another 10 years’.