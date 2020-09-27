Alex Ferguson almost signed Bale and Ronaldo just before retirement

Alex Ferguson was ’99 per cent sure’ of a double swoop for Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo two weeks before his retirement as Manchester United manager according to Patrice Evra.
Ferguson announced his shock retirement from the game in 2013, but had plans for a double transfer swoop of both Ronaldo and Bale just before calling it a day as Red Devils boss.
According to Evra, who appeared on Manchester United’s official podcast, Ferguson was ’99 per cent sure’ of the arrival of the duo and he believed they were the two players required to restore United to European glory.
Evra even outlined that Ronaldo told him he had plans to return to Old Trafford.
“Two weeks before his retirement, I remember there was a lot of media saying Ferguson will maybe retire next year, and he said to me, ‘Patrice, I will never retire. I will be here another 10 years’.
“He then said: ‘My target is I’m 99 per cent sure we will have Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. I just need these two players to win the Champions League again. 99 per cent’.
“And to be fair, when I speak with Cristiano, I ask him and he said yes to the boss, and was coming to join United. He told me this.”
Evra also outlined how the Manchester United players reacted when Alex Ferguson informed them that he would be retiring.
“After two weeks, we were in the dressing room waiting.” he said.
“When we arrived at Carrington, I see all those cameras and I was like: “Wow, someone has done something wrong. Maybe a player is the story again! Someone has done something wrong, we are in trouble”.
“But we arrived and people said, “Guys, you have to stay in the dressing room because the boss wants to have a chat”. And when the boss came into the dressing room to talk to everyone, it’s never good news.
“He came, and he said, “I’m really sorry. Some people have said that I’m going to retire even before I say it myself. That’s why you saw all those cameras. But I will retire because my wife needs me”.
“He apologised to [Robin] van Persie, he apologised to Shinji [Kagawa], because he just brought them. He apologised to them especially.
