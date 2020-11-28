Alex Ferguson hails Marcus Rashford’s efforts to end child food poverty

“He should be giving me advice.”

Alex Ferguson has praised the efforts of Marcus Rashford and will team up with the Manchester United striker to tackle child food poverty.

Rashford has been universally praised for his campaigning efforts, which he won an MBE for, with the UK government twice make a U-turn on providing free school meals during holidays as a result.

Ferguson spoke as he pledged to match readers’ donations to The Times to FareShare as part of its Christmas appeal – which Rashford is an ambassador for.

“You have to be shocked at the number of people who are in need of food,” he said in an interview with the Times.

“Marcus has opened the eyes of everyone in Britain. The work he’s done has been fantastic and we’re all so proud of him because of that.

“What Marcus has done is he’s led the way – people will say, ‘That boy he’s only 23 years of age’. People who are in their later ages…should be saying, ‘I can do something’.”

Ferguson was also asked if he had any advice for the young striker;

“He should be giving me some advice because what he’s doing at 23 is fantastic for a young person,” added Ferguson.

“I’ve no need to tell Marcus because I think there’s humility in the way he lives his life. His feet are on the ground.

“These are great qualities to carry you through life. Football hasn’t changed him. There is a danger in football that it can change people, money can change people, stardom can change people.

“Getting a celebrity position in life can sometimes be a problem because not everyone can carry success well. And at the moment Marcus is doing that very, very well.”

