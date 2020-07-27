Alex Ferguson Praises Liverpool & Leeds As LMA Award Winners Announced

Alex Ferguson welcomed Leeds United back to the Premier League while praising newly crowned champions Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, as the winners of the LMA awards were announced on Monday.

The Manager of the Year award is named after the famed former Manchester United manager and despite the awards not taking place in person, Ferguson was on Sky Sports News to present the accolade.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was the winner of the the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year, as he pipped Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder, Wycombe’s Gareth Ainsworth and Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa to the award.

Speaking as he announced the winner, Ferguson took the time to congratulate Bielsa, who was crowned the Championship Manager of the Year, and Leeds on their return to the Premier League.

“As everyone knows in the game the Championship is very very difficult. Some great teams have been there for many many years, like Nottingham Forest who won the European Cup twice, Sheffield Wednesday, teams like that, and Leeds United had been there for 16 years.

“Marcelo you done a fantastic job. Welcome to the Premier Division.”

Ferguson then announced Klopp as the winner and was full of praise for the German’s influence on the Merseyside club since his arrival, even outlining that he forgave the Liverpool boss for a late night call about winning the league.

“Jurgen, fantastic. I speak about Leeds United, 16 years in the Championship but Liverpool, 30 years since winning that league. Incredible and thoroughly deserved.

🗣"Your personality went right through the whole club and I will forgive you for waking me up at 3:30am to tell me you won the league" 🤣 Sir Alex Ferguson announcing Jurgen Klopp as the LMA manager of the year pic.twitter.com/ijpXLz6Btw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 27, 2020

“The performance level of your team was outstanding. Your personality went right through the whole club, it was marvellous. I will forgive you for waking me up at 3:30am to tell me you won the league!”

The award is given out every year and is voted for by fellow managers across England.