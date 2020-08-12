Rio Ferdinand uses Darron Gibson to sum up Alex Ferguson’s genius

Alex Ferguson is widely regarded as one of, if not, the greatest manager to ever grace the game.

During his trophy laden 25 years at Manchester United, Alex Ferguson won everything there was to win in club football. The Scot picked up two Champions Leagues, a remarkable 13 Premier League titles as well as a host of domestic cups.

Ferguson’s ability and genius can rarely be questioned, with his man-management one of his most prized assets.

There were however a handful of decisions from Ferguson that raised some eyebrows. Speaking on BT Sport, former United defender Rio Ferdinand recalled one particular instance.

It came during Manchester United’s Champions League campaign in 2010 against Bayern Munich. United were 2-1 down after the first leg of the quarter-final.

They knew they needed to score at Old Trafford to qualify, however instead of an attacking player Ferguson opted to bring in Darron Gibson.

The likes of Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs were on the bench with Gibson still relatively inexperienced at the time.

Ferdinand outlined that he questioned Alex Ferguson’s decision, but Gibson took little time to prove his manager right during the game.

“It wasn’t so much about myself. Sometimes he would pick a team and you would see a young lad come in.

"I remember Sir Alex picking Darron Gibson against Bayern and we needed to score goals." "Within two minutes he scored!" 😂@rioferdy5 recalls a time when he was proven wrong by the former Man Utd boss' team selection…#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/QsVFaeC44p — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 7, 2020

“Darron Gibson came in once and he wasn’t a regular starter. No disrespect to Darron Gibson, but we were all sitting there thinking ‘we’re playing Bayern Munich at home, we need to go out there and score goals, how is he playing him?’

“Within two minutes Darron goes and scores the first goal. You look at the bench and think ‘this geezer is a genius’.”

United would go on to win the game 3-2 but lose the tie thanks to the away goal, as Munich reached the final against Inter Milan.

Still though, the selection of Gibson in such a crucial game, showed the genius of Ferguson.