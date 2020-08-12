How Alex Ferguson once reduced Cristiano Ronaldo to tears after a loss

On this day in 2003, Manchester United signed 18-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon.

The winger was raw and unproven when he arrived at Manchester. After six years at the club however he would grow into one of the world’s best players.

At Old Trafford he won the Champions League as well as three Premier League titles. The Portuguese captain is widely considered one of Alex Ferguson’s best ever signings.

Difficult start

When he first came to the Premier League though Ronaldo found life difficult. Even his own teammates, according to Guillem Balague, would tease the young winger.

In his book, : The Biography, Balague says, in quotes in the Telegraph;

“They would take the mickey out of his hair and shoes. His almost see-through T-shirts, his sunglasses. His teeth and skin.

“He quickly decided to have extensive orthodontic work done on his teeth and use skin-care products. ‘He overdressed for training,’ revealed . ‘But I look back and think: ‘Those were high standards.’

Ronaldo soon began to impress in training and won his teammates over with his ability in his first season. There were still struggles though.

In his first game back in Portugal for United, Ronaldo had a difficult outing and bore the brunt of Ferguson’s ire afterwards.

“Even so, would often forget his responsibilities. During his inaugural season at the club, his manager was hard on him.

“In ’s first match back on home soil since signing for United, a Champions League defeat against Benfica, he spent the game trying to prove why he was a player and had a bad day.

“In the dressing room, Ferguson could not contain himself: ‘Who do you think you are? Trying to play by yourself? You’ll never be a player if you do this!’

began to cry. The other players left him be. ‘He needed to learn,’ said [Rio] Ferdinand. ‘That was a message from the team, not just from Ferguson: everyone thought he needed to learn.’

“After the telling-off and a few tears, the Portuguese’s reaction was the same as always: keep working in training to improve.”

Ronaldo of course did improve and would go on to become one of the greatest players of the modern era. He signed for Real Madrid upon leaving United before moving to Juventus in 2018.