Republic of Ireland goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly has released a statement outlining that he is ‘disgusted’ by the ‘innuendo’ that he was involved in the leaking of information from the recent camp.

Alan Kelly took to Twitter to distance himself from the leaks, after a story emerged in the Daily Mail about some in the camp being unhappy with a motivational video shown to the team ahead of last week’s friendly against England.

The coach was not present for Ireland’s game against Bulgaria in mid-week after withdrawing from the camp due to the risk posed by COVID-19 as an asthma sufferer.

Kelly released the following statement:

“Enough is Enough.

Alan Kelly statement: "Enough is enough"

“I recently made a difficult decision to put my health first and football second as I continued to work, travel, eat and sleep in camp with the Republic of Ireland national team during the recent international break.

“COVID-19 was present in the camp and continuing to spread from person to person during this period. I made the decision to ‘sit out’ the last match because the risk was becoming too high for me as an asthmatic.

“I am now absolutely furious and disgusted with the narrative and innuendo being created that this decision is somehow linked with stories leaked to the press out of OUR dressing room.

“I can say with 100% certainty that I have never bleated to the media in 35 years as a player and coach and I’ve been in some pretty interesting dressing rooms.

“The narrative is wholly and totally wrong and it should beg the question, who is spreading and benefitting from this? What I can say is it’s not me. I have been a loyal servant to Irish football for over 30 years and now to find my name and reputation dragged through the mud is shameful. Enough is enough.”

