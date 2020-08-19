Ex-Sunderland teammate claims ‘everyone was scared’ of Aiden McGeady

Former Sunderland winger Lewis Morgan has outlined that players were scared of Aiden McGeady, during his time at the Stadium of Light.

The Irish international spent two and a half seasons at Sunderland. He was a part of their side who were relegated from the Championship to League One.

McGeady shone in the third tier, and played alongside Morgan who spent the 2018/19 season on loan from Celtic.

Morgan, who is now with Inter Miami, appeared on Si Ferry’s Open Goal podcast earlier this week. The winger outlined that McGeady was ruthless to his teammates and that ‘everyone was scared of him.’

WATCH: @siferry8 Meets… Lewis Morgan ✅ @RangersFC Youth

✅ @saintmirrenfc Breakthrough

✅ Jack Ross

✅ @CelticFC Move

✅ Life At The Club

✅ Netflix & @SunderlandAFC

✅ Rodgers Departure

✅ Going Up Front

✅ League Cup Final Win

✅ Decision To Leave

✅ @InterMiamiCF & Beckham — Open Goal (@opengoalsport) August 17, 2020

“We had Aiden McGeady. I don’t think the English boys knew how to take him at all.

“He’s ruthless. I’ve never seen anyone that ruthless.

“I think we drew at Burton Albion and he comes into the changing room and says ‘you can’t play in front of that? Burton Albion? Wednesday night? 1-1? You will never play any higher than this level’.

“No one would say anything to him. He’d single someone out and no one would say anything. Everyone was scared of him.

“For the Scottish boys, he was good because there was a few boys down there.

“I got on well with him. He still had loads of ability. He was their best player by a mile.

“He’s got a temper. Like in training, if things aren’t going his way, he’ll boot all the balls out of the drill, just stupid things like that. At that point, he’s winning games by himself so you’ve got to kind of let him do what he wants.”

McGeady was excellent during his time at the Black Cats. He was shortlisted for the League One Player of the Year and won Sunderland’s Supporters Player of the Year.

‘He would just cane boys.’

Morgan continued;

“McGeady would say things in the changing room and Jack Ross would always know when to stop him and say, ‘right shut up now. You’ve had your say’.

“He would just cane boys. We had Luke O’Nien and he’d read books or study on the bus and Geadsy would be like, ‘what are you reading?’

“Geadsy is smart, he’s clever. If anyone was ever talking anything clever, he’d always have to be part of the conversation to show that he was smarter, or had more about him.”

