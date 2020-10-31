Aiden McGeady on the time Trapattoni forgot Ireland player’s name

Aiden McGeady has given an insight into what life in the Ireland camp was like during Giovanni Trapattoni’s reign in charge of the Boys in Green.

Aiden McGeady was an integral part of the Ireland squad for many years, winning 93 caps since his debut in 2004, and played in the European Championships in 2012 and 2016.

The winger won a large chunk of his caps under Trapattoni, who managed Ireland from 2008 to 2012, in what was a largely successful spell.

Speaking to Simon Ferry on the Open Goal podcast, McGeady was full of praise for his former manager who he believes is ‘a legend of the game.’

McGeady on Trapattoni.

“Trap, what a legend of a guy. He has a really nice manner about him and is a legend of the game. He’s won everything. He’d go to bed at 9 o’clock every night, that’s how we’d have nights out all the time. If he caught lads going out he’d be like, ‘c’mon, respect’ and all that, but lads would just go out all the time.

McGeady also told the brilliant story of Trapattoni forgetting the name of former Wolves defender Kevin Foley, accidentally referring to him as ‘Dan’.

“I can’t remember what it was about but he was like, ‘We have to play and do this and do that, and (Paul) McShane you do this and Dan..’, about Kevin Foley. Kevin Foley’s been in the squad about two years and he called him Dan!, but he was class.”

McGeady on his time with the Ireland squad.

McGeady spoke of the team spirit in the Ireland camp during his spell with the squad, outlining that the camaraderie they had was a huge influence on their successes which included qualification for two European Championships.

The Sunderland man remembered one particular trip, which included a big game against Italy, in which the Ireland squad went out two days before the clash, yet still managed to beat the then world champions 2-0.

“There was one we played Macedonia away and there was a friendly against Italy on the Tuesday, then Paul McShane had a charity golf day obviously drinking the whole day, went out as well.

“Then the next day we’re travelling to Belgium to face Italy. They were world champions at the time I think, and it’s a big deal because it’s Trap and Italy.

“We’re sitting on the bus waiting on the lads coming down on the Monday after being out all day Sunday and it’s an absolute shambles. Shane Long comes onto the bus with a massive pair of shades he stole from someone in the nightclub, then Kevin Foley, he’s trying to bring two of his bags even though we were told to leave our bags because we were travelling back to Dublin, but’s he’s wheeling two massive suitcases down.

“Marc Wilson comes down in his training kit even though we’re travelling. Then we went out and beat Italy 2-0.”

McGeady’s last cap for the Boys in Green came in November 2017 against Denmark.

Read More About: aiden mcgeady, Ireland, Kevin Foley