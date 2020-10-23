Adidas release special edition Manchester United and Arsenal kits

Adidas have announced the launch of their new special edition retro kits in collaboration with musician Pharrell Williams.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s old kits have all been redesigned by Adidas for a fresh take on a retro jersey.

Arsenal, Juve, Real Madrid and Manchester United launch special ‘Humanrace’ kits in collab with @Pharrell 🎨 pic.twitter.com/RBOTfJP1ql — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 23, 2020

The kits reportedly take their ‘design inspiration from the collective memories and significant moments in the world’s top football clubs.’

Adidas’ design of Manchester United’s edition is inspired by the club’s iconic snowflake blue and white print – first seen on the 1990-92 away kit.

Arsenal’s version takes inspiration from their iconic ‘bruised banana’ kit from the 1992-93 season, while Juventus and Real Madrid’s editions are based on their jerseys from the 2015-16 season and 2014-15 season respectively.

Each of the kits will be sponsored by Humanrace – whose Creative Director is Pharrell – in collaboration with Adidas.

Speaking on the new designs Pharrell said;

“History is what shapes the future, and sometimes in order to look forwards, first we need to look back.

“The most important part of the process with this collection was to learn of each club’s legacies and how each defining moment of their histories were captured and preserved from a design perspective.

“Each of the new jerseys are symbols of the five club’s legacies and a true celebration of the universality of sport.”

The adidas Humanrace FC Collection will be available from adidas.com and select retailers from October 23.

On their website, Adidas say of the collection;

“Working closely with each of the five teams, Humanrace FC brings together the clubs for the first time in a shared celebration of the human spirit.

“Pharrell and the adidas design team’s joint ambition was for this to demonstrate football is for everyone and the human race at its best – uniting together while celebrating our differences.”

Read More About: Arsenal, Manchester United, Premier League