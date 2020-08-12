Commentator provides unique description of brilliant Adama Traore run

On Tuesday night, Wolves’ Europa League run ended when they were beaten by Sevilla in the last eight.

The Spanish side advanced to the semi-finals thanks to a goal from Lucas Ocampos in the 88th minute. They will face Manchester United in the last four.

Wolves reaching the competition’s last eight is no mean feat however the evening could have been much different for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

In the first half, striker Raul Jimenez’s penalty was saved by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. A goal which would’ve given the Premier League side the lead.

The penalty came as a result of a brilliant run from winger Adama Traore, who picked the ball up from deep and drove at the Sevilla defence.

Traore was then taken down in the box by the Sevilla defender. The stray challenge looked to be the only way to stop the Wolves man.

Traore’s pace

The driving run from deep drew praise from all corners of the football world. One commentator however reacted to Traore’s pace in a rather unusual fashion.

When you run out of words, just go for sound effects 🏍 pic.twitter.com/1oknduXv26 — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) August 12, 2020

The winger has consistently been one of Wolves’ best players this season with his pace causing many problems for teams.

Traore was linked with a move away but will likely stay at Molineux this summer.

Speaking after the game, Nuno Espirito Santo told BBC;

“It’s time to recover. We need to rest, a big break. We should prepare well for next season and make good decisions to allow us to continue growing.

“It is time to reflect and analyse. The team that started the game is the same as the first game of the season. We made mistakes we cannot repeat.

“Let’s look at our future and what we need. The club has been amazing. Making good decisions will help us to be stronger.”

In the other two quarter-finals, Inter Milan defeated Bayer Leverkusen and Shakhtar defeated Basel.

They will face each other in the last four with Sevilla taking on Manchester United.