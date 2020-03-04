Idah Converts While Parrott Sees Penalty Saved As Spurs Fall To Norwich

Irish strikers Troy Parrott and Adam Idah were in the thick of the action as Norwich knocked Tottenham out of the FA Cup on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

Neither player started the game with Idah coming on in the 72nd minute and Parrott making an appearance five minutes into the 30 minute period of extra-time.

The two strikers looked comfortable at the level but neither could find the net in extra-time however Parrott and Idah both elected to step up and take a penalty in the shootout.

Idah was first up and he confidently struck his penalty into the top right corner to give Norwich the upper-hand. Unfortunately for his compatriot Parrott he met a goalkeeper in fine form in Tim Krul as he dived low to his left to keep the 18-year-old’s shot out.

Norwich would go on to win the shootout thanks in no small part to Idah’s brilliant finish in addition to the heroics of penalty specialist Tim Krul.

For Parrott it will disappointing in a week that has seen him spoken about by both Mourinho and Irish manager Mick McCarthy who outlined that he had no chance of making the international squad if he is not playing regularly.

“Troy has got no chance of making the squad unless he’s playing,” said McCarthy in quotes reported by the Irish Independent.

“Forget it; don’t even think about it. Unless, of course, Troy gets in over the weekend and does something amazing. If he comes on for five minutes and scores two goals, I might look at it different.

“Troy got three minutes against Wolves and will be on the bench tonight. But I would sit on the bench and I’m 61.

“Shane Long’s been playing in the Premier League and Scott Hogan has scored six goals in the last seven games. David McGoldrick is back playing. I don’t think Troy comes close to them.

“If I played somebody like that, you’d think I was bonkers. How can you justify that? Just that he’s potentially a good footballer.”