Irish manager Mick McCarthy has outlined that assistant Terry Connor will be at Old Trafford on Saturday to potentially watch 18-year-old Norwich striker Adam Idah in his first Premier League start.

Idah caught the eye of McCarthy and many in the footballing world at the weekend when he scored a brilliant hattrick for The Canaries in their 4-2 win over Preston in the third round of the FA Cup.

The 18-year-old’s performance understandably led to calls for McCarthy to consider him for March’s Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia and the Irish boss outlined that Idah’s hattrick has put him in contention for inclusion in the squad.

“I’ve watched Adam a lot with the Under-21 side but that is the best I have seen him,” McCarthy told FAI.ie. “His movement and his goals were brilliant and he really took his chance with Teemu Pukki out injured.

“This was real first-team football as well and the talk now is that Adam could play against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday which really is life in the fast lane for him.

“That’s brilliant for him. He’s put himself right into our thoughts. Terry Connor is planning to watch him against United on Saturday and we will watch with interest.”

Idah may not be guaranteed a spot in the Irish squad despite impressing McCarthy, however one player who will be one of the first names on the team sheet in Bratislava is goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

The 32-year-old looks set to return to West Ham this January having spent three and a half seasons at Middlesbrough in a move that McCarthy feels will be excellent for him and Ireland.

“I have spoken to Darren and I am delighted for him that he has got this move,” said McCarthy. “It’s a return to the Premier League and to a club he knows inside out.

“Darren has told me he is fully fit again after his recent injury so he will hit the ground running. He is a top rate ‘keeper and working with him since March has only made me rate him even higher.

“I’ve seen just how good Darren is in training and he has been one of the standout players so far in our European Championship campaign.

“It’s a good move for Darren and that makes it a good move for Ireland ahead of the game against Slovakia in March.”

The Irish boss also highlighted a number of younger players as well as some on the fringes of the squad who he felt impressed during this FA Cup weekend.

“The Cup games presented opportunities for several of our younger players and they took it. Dara O’Shea, Conor Masterson and Nathan Collins all started for their clubs and Jayson Molumby continues to impress at the heart of the Millwall midfield.

“Mark Travers kept a clean sheet for Bournemouth in their 4-0 win against Luton. That pleases me because we rate Mark really highly and it was great to see him start.

“Jeff Hendrick and Harry Arter scored for Burnley and Fulham as well and Kevin Long started at the heart of the Burnley defence so it wasn’t a bad weekend for some of the older guys either. I’d say it was a good weekend all round for Irish football.

“And away from the Cup I’ve been impressed with Jason Knight’s progress at Derby County and his two goals against Charlton while Ronan Curtis was in goalscoring form with Portsmouth over the Christmas with Marcus Harness back in their team as well.