Daniel Farke Appears To Rule Out Loan For Adam Idah Amid Charlton Links

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has appeared to rule out a loan move away from the club for Irish striker Adam Idah despite leaving him out of the squad for their FA Cup clash with Burnley.

Idah scored a brilliant hat-trick against Preston in the third round of the competition but found himself left out of the squad for the Canaries’ victory over Burnley on Saturday.

The striker had been linked with a loan move to Championship side Charlton with speculation understandably building following his omission from the squad.

The day previous, in quotes reported by The Irish Independent, Farke had outlined that Idah would not be leaving on loan as “all it takes is one injury” and that the club “need three strikers to be competitive” at a Premier League level.

Following the win against Burnley, Farke appeared to reaffirm his stance and explained his reasoning behind leaving the 18-year-old out of the squad.

“It felt a bit harsh on Adam because he was crucial at Preston,” Farke said.

“It was just due to the strength of my strikers if I am honest. We had a strong group. Just two changes from the Tottenham game in terms of the travelling squad.

“We needed a winger option on the bench with no Todd Cantwell or Emi Buendia available.

“So harsh on Adam but he is in my thoughts and we have created some space for him to allow Dennis Srbeny to go. At 18, he is the third striker at Premier League level. Not a bad position to be in. I am happy with him. He is a great lad.”

Idah has made three starts for Norwich this season in three different competitions including leading the line at Old Trafford in their defeat to Manchester United earlier this month.

The 18-year-old will be hoping he can see some game time in the next couple of months and play his way into contention for Ireland ahead of their crucial Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia.