AC Milan Reportedly Interested In Ireland Midfielder Jeff Hendrick

Italian giants AC Milan are reportedly interested in bringing Jeff Hendrick to Serie A should the midfielder leave Burnley this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Milan signalled their interest in Hendrick before the coronavirus pandemic caused disruptions across Europe, with Hendrick still yet to agree a new deal at Turf Moor.

Milan are said to be assessing their transfer options and are keen to explore the English market more, having tried to sign defender Antonee Robinson from Wigan in January.

Burnley are set to hold talks with Hendrick about signing a new deal with the club and are hopeful that they can keep hold of the Irish international.

Hendrick signed for the Clarets from Derby County in August 2016 for a then club-record fee of £10.5m and has since made 139 appearances for Burnley, scoring 10 goals.

The report also outlines that a number of other Premier League clubs are interested in signing Hendrick should he fail to pen a new deal at Turf Moor.

Hendrick returned to training with Burnley this week as Premier League teams begin ‘Project Restart’ in a bid to play the remaining nine games of the current season.

The 28-year-old has won 56 caps for Ireland and will likely see himself as a key figure under new manager Stephen Kenny when international football resumes.

Hendrick was a vital player under former manager Mick McCarthy scoring in his first game in charge against Gibraltar in March 2019 and featuring in every one of the European qualifiers.

Hendrick’s Burnley and Ireland team-mate Robbie Brady was recently handed a contract extension to remain at the club until 2021.

Prior to the suspension of the Serie A season, Milan sat seventh in the league table on 36 points from 26 games. Despite not being the powerhouses of old, Milan are still a huge club and Hendrick may see it as a opportunity to test himself in Italy.