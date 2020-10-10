Aaron Wan Bissaka hints at potential international switch from England

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has hinted at a potential international switch from England after being snubbed once again by the Three Lions.

Wan-Bissaka is eligible to play for both England and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and has represented both nations at underage level.

The defender is yet to make his full international debut and finds himself below a host of right-backs in the pecking order with England.

Wan-Bissaka opted to delete the England flag from his bio on Instagram and change it to that of DR Congo, sparking rumours that an international switch could be on the horizon.

The 22-year-old had been widely tipped to be one of England’s new generation of defenders however a plethora of impressive right-backs have burst on the scene over the last few years with many leaping above Wan-Bissaka in the pecking order.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is Gareth Southgate’s current first choice for the position while the likes of Kyle Walker Kieran Trippier and Reece James all appear to be ahead of the United man – with Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey and Norwich’s Max Aarons also on the scene.

Wan-Bissaka and United have had a difficult start to the new season, with the right-back starting in the Red Devils’ recent 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham.

The defender has come under scrutiny at times, with former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney feeling that Wan Bissaka should be replaced by Brighton’s Lamptey at right-back.

“Personally, if I were doing their recruiting, as well as that No 9 I’d go for another centre half to partner Harry Maguire and try for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey, who looks a brilliant attacking right back.

“While Aaron Wan-Bissaka has done OK defensively, you want United full backs to put the opposition on the back foot when the team have the ball and I don’t think he does that.”

Read More About: aaron wan bissaka, England, Manchester United, Premier League