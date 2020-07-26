Aaron Connolly Scores Wonderful Individual Goal To End Season On A High

Ireland striker Aaron Connolly found the net with an excellent goal to give Brighton a 2-1 lead over Burnley in their final game of the Premier League season.

Connolly had been on the bench for Brighton in their previous two Premier League games against Southampton and Newcastle but was restored to the starting XI in the final day of the season.

Brighton took the lead in the game through a bullet of a striker from midfielder Yves Bissouma before Burnley equalised through Chris Wood’s third goal in as many games.

Early in the second half however, Connolly put his side back on the front foot in impressive fashion.

The 20-year-old latched onto a pass on the left hand side, beat the Burnley defender for pace before comfortably slotting it past Nick Pope.

Connolly hadn’t scored in the Premier League since his brace against Tottenham in October, but his performances have been very promising throughout the season when he has been given an opportunity.

The young striker’s goal will surely excite Ireland fans as well as new manager Stephen Kenny who will be hoping he can continue his good form for the upcoming internationals.

Brighton had been dragged into the relegation fight earlier this season but under Graham Potter they managed to survive in the Premier League once again.