Can You Get Full Marks On Our Ultimate 2000s Premier League Quiz?

How well do you remember the 2000s in the Premier League?

It was an era dominated by Manchester United but was disrupted by the arrival of Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and Arsenal’s exciting invincibles.

The 2000s also saw the rise of superstars like Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, in what was one of the most impressive eras of any major European league.

We’ve decided to test your knowledge and have given you 15 questions all about the Premier League seasons from 2000/2001 to 2009/2010.

It’s tough but good luck and let us know how you get on. If the quiz fails to load click here.

