Can You Get Full Marks On This Ultimate Leeds United 2000s Quiz?

The 2000s was a rollercoaster decade for fans of Leeds United.

The club scaled the dizzy heights of the Premier League’s top three and the semi-finals of the Champions League at the beginning of the 2000s, but ended up suffering relegation to the third tier of English football just a few years later.

Things are beginning to come back around for the Whites, with the 2010s looking as though they may end on a high note thanks to the genius of Marcelo Bielsa.

That decade, though, was largely forgettable for Leeds, with a plethora of managers, players and mid-table finishes becoming a hallmark of the 2010s.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to test your knowledge of Leeds United from the 1999/2000 season to the 2009/2010 season.

We’ve provided you with 15 questions in a bid to see how well you know Leeds United.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

