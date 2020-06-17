11 Of The Most Eye-Catching Transfer Rumours Surrounding Irish Players

Jeff Hendrick has grabbed the headlines during the stoppage of football following his bizarre links to AC Milan and AS Roma.

However, this is not the first time that a player in or around the current Irish squad has been linked with a big move or indeed an obscure one.

Sometimes these links have been pure speculation while on other occasions, they have turned out to be completely genuine however the move failed to materialise.

In an era where Irish fans are screaming out to see their players at the bigger clubs, we look at some transfer rumours that linked some current Irish players with either a big move, a big step up or a shock transfer.

Cyrus Christie (AS Roma)

Jeff Hendrick isn’t the only Irishman to be linked to Serie A in recent times, Fulham right back and 24-time international Cyrus Christie was linked to AS Roma by an Italian source in January.

However, nothing more came of it with Christie staying and fighting for promotion with Fulham.

_____

Shane Long (Manchester United)

Only a few weeks ago, Shane Long was featured as a potential striking alternative to Odion Ighalo by the Manchester Evening news.

The story however turned out to be nothing more than an opinion piece rather than a genuine link to the Southampton striker, with the Saints snapping Long up to a contract extension.

_____

Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur)

Matt Doherty has arguably been Ireland’s best player over the past two years and signed a new deal at Wolves to ward off any potential suitors in January – with Tottenham Hotspur monitoring him according to Independent.ie.

The Wolves right back became a client of club advisor Jorge Mendes following the speculation.

_____

Keiran Westwood (Manchester City)

The Sheffield Wednesday stopper was arguably the Championship keeper of the decade and was on the verge of an obscure move to Manchester City where he started his career.

However, he turned down the potential move in 2014 for more game time with the Owls.

_____

Seamus Coleman (Bayern Munich and Manchester United)

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has always been tipped for a blockbuster move. The defender was odds on to join Manchester United in January 2017 and then strangely linked with Bayern Munich a month later, only for Carlo Ancelotti to quickly dismiss the speculated move.

Coleman of course would stay at Everton eventually becoming the club captain.

_____

Troy Parrott (Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund)

Although already at a big club, Troy Parrott’s lack of game time at Spurs saw him linked with a Bundesliga move.

Like Coleman, Bayern were rumoured to be interested as were Borussia Dortmund, in taking the young striker to Germany.

_____

James McCarthy (Manchester United)

After an unbelievable first season with Everton, James McCarthy was catching the eye of a number of top clubs as he thrived under Roberto Martinez.

He was linked with Arsenal and Manchester United as a ‘top target’ by Sky Sports, only for the story to be pulled.

_____

Nathan Collins (Arsenal and Manchester United)

Stoke teenager Nathan Collins received his first senior call up last year, featuring in Mick McCarthy’s provisional squad for the friendly against New Zealand.

The defender had managed to break into the Stoke first team, captaining the club at just 17 years of age which lead to links with both Manchester United and Arsenal.

______

Alan Judge (Newcastle United)

It seems this one was not quite speculation, Alan Judge topped off an amazing season with Brentford with a link to Newcastle United.

However, a severe leg break scuppered the deal as he was unable to complete a medical.

_____

David McGoldrick (Leicester City)

In 2014, David McGoldrick could have been playing Premier League football a little earlier than this season.

The forward was with Ipswich and according to a report from the BBC was approached by Leicester City who won the Premier League the season after the link.

_____

Adam Idah (Manchester United)

Although not yet a ‘current’ international, Adam Idah’s name was up in lights when he was linked to Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United in 2018.

The link saw him compared to ex-United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

______