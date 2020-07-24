Yaya Toure Is Training With League Two’s Leyton Orient

Former Man City talisman Yaya Toure is training with League Two outfit Leyton Orient.

Toure, who last played for Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai where he helped the club get promoted to the Chinese Super League, has linked up with the Sky Bet League Two club who returned to work on Monday.

According to the PA news agency, Toure is to spend the next few weeks with Orient as he attempts to improve his fitness ahead of the new season.

👀 Who have we got here then? It's only three-time Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and African Cup of Nations winner Yaya Touré. There he is look, in his Leyton Orient top at training this morning.#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/nvX99rro4Y — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) July 24, 2020

It was believed that the former Barcelona Champions League winner had retired at 37 following a short stint with Olympiacos before moving to China.

Toure confirmed that he will remain training with the O’s next week for some ball work.

He told the club’s media team:

“I think the manager and the staff was fantastic, they allowed me to come and train with the lads.

Yaya Touré lads. Bloody hell. pic.twitter.com/mOe7Ua184I — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) July 24, 2020

“It’s a huge opportunity, coming with team-mates, meeting people – it’s not easy at the moment with the virus.

“I’m really delighted, I’m really happy.”

When it was suggested that Toure could end up signing with the League Two club, the former Ivory Coast international laughed before claiming he feels like he’s at home training with Orient.

“Maybe, can be!

“I just want to enjoy until the last minute because football for me is everything. I’ve been outside football for four or three months and I was thinking ‘I miss something’.

Thank you to the friendly people at @leytonorientfc for accommodating me to train with them. It feels good to be back training and feeling the ground! Getting well prepared for my next challenge 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/XpwXwF57fW — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) July 24, 2020

“It’s difficult to express that. I think today I have a great, great feeling with the Leyton Orient team – they allowed me to train with the lads – the manager was fantastic.

“I feel like I’m at home here, I want to train and do my best.

“Maybe we’ll see.”