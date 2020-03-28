Eight West Ham Players In Isolation After Showing Covid-19 Symptoms

West Ham United have placed eight players in self-isolation after displaying symptoms of the coronavirus according to Karren Brady the club’s vice-chairperson.

The East-London side are the latest Premier League outfit to be affected by the ongoing pandemic after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi contracted the virus as well as several unnamed Leicester City players.

Speaking to The Sun, Brady confirmed the news that eight players had gone into self-isolation after showing symptoms while urging everyone else not to become complacent amidst the public health crisis.

“I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well,” Brady said.

“But it is no more than a handshake, sneeze or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent.”

Britain’s lockdown period is scheduled to end on April, 13 with Brady hoping that collective training will resume then. However, reports have emerged that the Premier League is set to be delayed beyond the end of April and may even be cancelled. Brady hopes that that isn’t the case.

If it means playing games behind closed doors until July, the West Ham vice-chairperson is in favour.

“When we – all Prem clubs – last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible,” Brady said.

“And that games will run into July, if required, to get this campaign finished. This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver.

“It may be games have to be played behind closed doors, which no one wants – especially the players and fans.

“But we hope it might just be possible to go ahead once the sharp graph of it bottoms out.”