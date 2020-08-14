Transfer news: Pirlo wields the axe as United and Chelsea set to go head to head

In today’s transfer news round-up, Manchester United and Chelsea are set to battle it out for one England international.

Meanwhile, transfer news in Italy reports that Andrea Pirlo has wielded the axe at Juventus. While Willian finally makes the move to Arsenal.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side have bolstered their attacking options with the signing Brazil international Willian on a three-year deal following his departure from Chelsea. Arsenal have beaten off competition from Barcelona and Inter Miami to sign the 32-year-old.

In 2013, Willian travelled to London to sign for Tottenham. Instead he joined Chelsea, and now north London rivals Arsenal 💀 pic.twitter.com/ZHS49G77Ii — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 14, 2020

Following the move, Willian said: “I decided [to join] because Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world. They have a new project with Mikel Arteta. I think this club deserves to shine again and I want to be a part of this project – to be a part of the Arsenal family is amazing. I’m very happy to do that.”

Meanwhile, Philippe Coutinho’s agent has poured cold water on links that Arsenal and the Barcelona playmaker have agreed personal terms according to Talksport.

Manchester United

According to the Mirror, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are monitoring Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell. The England international has been heavily linked with Chelsea however United are thought to be interested.

The Mirror also reports that United may, yet again, pursue Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala after failing to land the Argentinian midfielder last summer.

While the signing of Bruno Fernandes effectively shut the door on another move for Dybala, Solskjaer is understood to want to add depth to his squad.

Meanwhile, the Sun are reporting that the club are steadfast in their £20million valuation of Chris Smalling. The central defender spent last season on loan at Roma. The Italian club are keen to make the switch permanent however a £15million bid has already been rejected.

Smalling is said to be desperate for a move away from Old Trafford however Solskjaer is reportedly keen to keep the former Fulham defender.

Chelsea

As per the Mirror, Chelsea are keen on battling Manchester United for the signature of Ben Chilwell. Frank Lampard identified the left-back as the club’s number one defensive target months ago. However Lampard is reportedly not keen on splashing the cash for the 23-year-old with Leicester placing an £80million on Chilwell.

Meanwhile, with transfer news mounting, West Ham are doing all the can to keep Declan Rice at the club as Chelsea’s interest mounts, according to the Telegraph. The England international has been spotted in recent weeks with both John Terry and Didier Drogba with speculation booming that he will return to the club that released him as a teenager.

The Hammers however have put a price tag of more than £80million on Rice’s head in an attempt to keep him.

Following Atletico Madrid’s exit from the Champions League last night, goalkeeper Jan Oblak is said to be making a decision on his future with Chelsea looking like the most likely move.

Chelsea have also continued their pursuit of Kai Havertz following Bayer Leverkusen’s European exit, however, according to the Evening Standard, the club will not let Havertz go unless all conditions are met by the Stamford Bridge club.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s side are said to have ramped up their transfer activity in the last 24 hours. The club have reportedly made an £84million double swoop for Thiago Alcantara and Kalidou Koulibaly.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, sources in Italy say the club have made a sizeable bid for the Napoli defender, tabling a £57million offer with add-ons.

Rumours are also circulating the Manchester City have made a £27million bid for want-away Bayern Munich star Alcantara, a top target for Liverpool.

The club however has denied both of these transfer rumours despite previously admitting interest in Koulibaly.

Juventus

According to Goal, new Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has made it clear that Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira are not in his plans for next season.

The Argentinian and German internationals are on significant salaries and have contracts until 2021. However, Juventus are now actively looking to move both men on from the club.

