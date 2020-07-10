Spurs’ Crazy Season Under The Microscope In Fascinating New Documentary

Amazon have dropped the first official trailer for the next instalment of their ‘All or Nothing’ series which focuses on Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for Spurs and not just because of the ongoing pandemic which brought a halt to proceedings for almost three months.

The club has been through the wringer so to speak over the past 12 months which makes fanfare surrounding the all-access documentary all the more exciting.

On top of the coronavirus crisis here are some of the other disruptions which are likely to feature in the Amazon-produced documentary:

Spurs exit the League Cup on penalties against League Two Colchester United.

Losing 7-2 at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking caught on camera, according to The Sun.

Jose Mourinho dramatically appointed 24 hours later.

Spurs lose on penalties to bottom-of-the-table Norwich City in the FA Cup.

Mourinho’s alleged row with Tanguy Ndombele.

Eric Dier jumping into the stands to confront a Tottenham fan.

Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris’ on-field argument at half-time against Everton.

Speaking today at his press briefing, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho outlined that he doesn’t enjoy the cameras being around the club but accepts that sports fans will enjoy the potential treat that’s in store.

“I try to forget them during the time, if you ask me if it’s something I enjoy, no, I don’t like the feeling of being in Big Brother but I try to forget them. I think I have managed to do that for the majority of the time.

“I’ve no idea what is there, I have no concerns. Nothing is fake, everything is real. I think for them it must be great for them because they have day by day, 24 hours of what football club and dressing room is. They have everything.

“So, so, so, so real, nobody acted for it. It is just the way it is. Am I going to watch it? No. No I’m not. It is not something I want to do, also because I know better than anyone what our day by day is here but I think it will be very, very interesting for the people who love football and love sport. I think it will be really great for them.”

_____

You can watch the first official trailer for All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur below: