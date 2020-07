Son Heung-Min and Hugo Lloris Separated By Teammates At Half-Time Of Tottenham v Everton

Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris had to be separated by teammates as the Tottenham Hotspur squad made their way to the dressing rooms at half-time in Monday night’s Premier League clash with Everton.

The South Korean forward was making his way from the field when club captain Lloris came running towards him and his teammates.

Here's the video of Son and Lloris clashing. pic.twitter.com/uN3gz5nUbW — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) July 6, 2020

The pair then appeared to become embroiled in a heated exchange of words while their fellow players attempted to defuse the situation as they went down the tunnel.

In what was a relatively drab and spark-free first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the clash added more fire than what was seen on the pitch according to commentator Gary Neville.

Another angle of Hugo Lloris & Son being separated at half-time 🤬 pic.twitter.com/QpeIAgLmvi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 6, 2020

Despite the incident, it is Spurs who lead Everton at the break thanks to an own-goal from Michael Keane on the 24th minute.

After all, was said and done, the pair did seem to bury the Hatchett as they embraced one another before returning for the second half.

Hugo Lloris & Son hugging before the second half, all is forgiven 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OHKAFjQNGD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 6, 2020

__

Here are the previous editions of the daily sports quiz. Enjoy.

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 1

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 2

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 3

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 4

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 5

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 6

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 7

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 8

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 9

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 10

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 11

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 12

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 13

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 14

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 15

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 16

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 17

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 18

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 19

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 20

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 21

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 22

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 23

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 24

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 25

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 26

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 27

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 28

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 29

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 30

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 31

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 32

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 33

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 34

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 35

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 36

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 37

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 38

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 39

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 40

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 41

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 42

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 43

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 44

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 45

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 46

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 47

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 48

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 49

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 50

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 51

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 52

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 53

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 54

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 55

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 56

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 57

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 58

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 59

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 60

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 61

Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 62

And if you enjoyed those quizzes, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.