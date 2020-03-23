Seamus Coleman Donates Large Sum To Help Feed Frontline Workers

Seamus Coleman has granted a huge sum of money to a support group looking for donations in order to help Ireland’s frontline workers amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ireland captain made a €20,000 donation to ‘Feed the Heroes,’ a voluntary group whose gofundme efforts started with a €250 target before gaining legs and rising to over €300,000 in the last week.

The money goes towards sending food to doctors, nurses and others on the frontline during the coronavirus crisis.

A statement from Feed the Heroes organiser Cian O’Flaherty read:

“A week ago today, we set up a go fund me and website to get food to the frontline. Since then 7300 people have donated €273,516 to our cause. That’s you. Thank you from all of us and the people we have served.

“In one week we have dropped over 4000 meals to frontline workers in hospitals, ambulance centres, fire depots, garda stations, contact tracing centres nationwide. There is a lot more to come next week.

“We have been utterly blown away by the response of the public, and the trust and responsibility they are giving us to support the family, friends and loved ones they have on the front line. We have ramped up an operation and now have networks across the country.

“Our partners are dropping planned meals in coordination with frontline staff where it’s needed. This has been greeted with an incredibly powerful sense of solidarity. You have had an impact.

“You have helped us to become an incredibly important part of the national response to COVID19. That was not what we thought we might do at the start but we’re here now and we will step up and make sure your donations go where they can have an impact. We see you all want to let those on the front line know that we appreciate them, we see them and we stand (albeit socially distant) in solidarity with them all.”

