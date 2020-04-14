RTÉ Sport Announce Huge Schedule Of Classic Matches & Documentaries

With no live sport to look forward to for another while at least, RTÉ Sport has announced their plans to go into the annals of history and replay archive footage from years gone by.

The national broadcaster also announced plans to broadcast several sports documentaries over the coming months to keep fans entertained at home.

Details of the updated schedule were announced today with the broadcaster confirming that a new series ‘RTÉ Sport Classics’ will air this Thursday night at 9.30 pm and run for ten consecutive weeks.

There is plenty of action to keep Irish sports fans entertained until the ongoing lockdown ends.

Documentaries on Irish sport that are to be shown again over the coming months include:

Giles, Micko, Shane Lowry, All-Ireland Day – Hurling, All-Ireland Day – Football, Blues Sisters, Apres Match – The Wonder Years 1 & 2, Players of the Faithful, Boys in Green (x2), The Game (x4), Mondello, Division – The Irish Soccer Split.

The ‘RTÉ Sport Classics’ schedule can be viewed in full below:

April

16th: GAA - Clare v Offaly All-Ireland hurling final 1995.

23rd: GAA - Cork v Waterford, Munster hurling final, 2004.

30th: GAA – Offaly v Kerry, All-Ireland football final, 1982.

May

7th: Rugby - Italy v Ireland, Women’s Six Nations, 2013.

14th: Soccer - Qualifiers from 1974 (Republic of Ireland 3-0 USSR) & 2015 (Republic of Ireland 1-0 Germany).

21st: Rugby - Ireland v New Zealand, 2013.

28th: Soccer – Qualifiers from 1981 (Republic of Ireland 3-2 France) & 2017 (Wales 0-1 Republic of Ireland).

June

4th: Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, 2001.

11th: Hockey - Spain v Ireland, Hockey World Cup Semi-Final, 2018.

18th: Rugby - Ireland v New Zealand, 2018.

25th: GAA - Tipperary v Kilkenny, All-Ireland Hurling Final, 2009.

July

2nd: Rugby - Ireland v Australia, 2006.

9th: GAA - Cork v Kilkenny, All-Ireland Camogie Final, 2017.

16th: Rugby - Ireland v South Africa, 2006.

23rd: Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Spain, 1989.

30th: Hockey - Ireland v Canada, Olympic Hockey Qualifier 2nd Leg.

August

6th: Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Croatia, 1998.

13th: GAA - Dublin v Meath, Leinster football championship first round, third replay 1991.

20th: Rugby - Munster v New Zealand, 2008.

27th: Soccer - Qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria, 1987.