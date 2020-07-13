Brazilian Superstars Weigh In On Ronaldo Versus Messi Debate

When talks turn to who is the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominate the conversation. It’s no surprise given how they have both transformed the sport with their ability to reach never-before-seen heights on the field of play but plenty of other greats have to be included in the conversation like Messi’s compatriot Diego Maradonna and Ronaldo’s former manager Zinedine Zidane. Two others, whose names belong in the conversation are the Argentine’s one-time teammate Ronaldinho and the Portuguese star’s namesake, Ronaldo.

The pair of Brazilian legends have their own claims to the throne of ‘world’s greatest footballer’ given their trophy collections and individual accolades but neither feel they are the best the game has produced.

Asked on who the greatest footballer ever is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, both the 2002 World Cup winners opted for the Barcelona star describing him as “the best in history, no doubt” and a “more complete” player than Ronaldo.

“Messi. I would have loved to continue playing alongside him,” Ronaldinho said, as reported by Sportsbible.

“I didn’t get enough time with him, he was very young. I’d love to take to the pitch with him one more time. “He’s the best in history, no doubt. Nobody has done what Messi’s done. The other one [Ronaldo] is complete, he has it all. “So does Messi, but it’s a question of taste and I prefer Messi’s style.”

Ronaldo added that both were out of this world but that everything Messi does is spectacular.

“He [Messi] is out of this world. Cristiano, too, but I see Leo as more complete,” Ronaldo said.

“He’s great. I like him much more than any other player. Everything he does is spectacular.” Coming onto the scene, it was always going to be difficult for Cristiano Ronaldo to live up to such a name given the heights achieved by the three-time World Footballer of the Year but the Juventus star has done just that. Asked by Fabio Cannavaro during an Instagram live chat about being referred to as the “real Ronaldo”, the Brazilian legend admitted that players cannot be compared but that his younger namesake, alongside Messi, will remain of the best in history. “For CR7, it must be boring to hear that I am the real Ronaldo. “People cannot be compared. Cristiano will remain in football history for the goals and for the continuity he has achieved. He will remain one of the best, like Messi.”