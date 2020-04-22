Robbie Keane Reveals He’s Taken Advice From World Cup Winning Coach

Robbie Keane has revealed that he still harbours hopes of moving into management but admitted he is no rush to jump straight in.

The Republic of Ireland’s record goalscorer is currently at Championship side, Middlesborough, where he is the assistant to Jonathon Woodgate,

However, Keane won’t be part of the Ireland coaching team going forward following the appointment of Stephen Kenny as the new senior team manager and Mick McCarthy’s departure.

Keane appeared on the Sky Sports Football Show today and while he politely declined to discuss his ongoing situation with the Irish national side, Keane did reiterate his desire to move into the manager’s hot seat in the future.

The former Irish international revealed that he is keen to take advice from a number of different players and coaches before moving into management, however, he did reveal that he has already spoken to Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi, the man who signed a 20-year-old Robbie Keane for Inter Milan back in 2000.

“I’ve been doing my licence for a good few years and in May I’ll be finished my Uefa Pro Licence,” Keane told Jamie Carragher.

“For me now, it’s a learning curve. I have spoken to many people over the last few years that have told me to ‘take my time, don’t be in a rush’.

“I remember I was on holidays a couple of years ago and Marcello Lippi, who was my manager at Inter Milan told me ‘Robbie, take your time, if you are going to be a coach or a manager, you could be in it for 20-30 years, so don’t rush into it’. I have certainly taken his advice.

“I want to learn, I want to learn from different people and pick the brains of different managers and players that I have played with over the years.”

On the subject of the Republic of Ireland, Keane made it clear that he feels there is a lot of young and talented players in Ireland citing Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly as two who could contribute to an exciting era for Irish football.

“I think certainly there’s a lot of young players, the U21s have done well,” he added.

How long until we see Robbie Keane take charge at a club? 👔 He tells @Carra23 that it's 'inevitable' that he will make the transition from assistant-manager to head coach at some point. Watch the #SkyFootballShow live on Sky Sports Premier League now! pic.twitter.com/iJT1KWSl3K — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 22, 2020

“The mention of Troy Parrott has been thrown around quite a bit. Obviously, he only played a couple of times for Tottenham. I think [Aaron] Connolly also for Brighton could be a really good player.

“I think we are coming into a generation now that we have a lot of good young players coming through which is obviously exciting for Irish football.”