Republic of Ireland To Learn UEFA Nations League Fate

With minds firmly focused on the Republic of Ireland’s crucial Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia later this month, it has almost flown under the radar that the draw for the 2020 UEFA Nations League takes place today (Tuesday – 5 pm Irish time).

The tournament first came to prominence in 2018 when Ireland struggled badly under the tutelage of Martin O’Neill picking up just two points from four games against recent rivals Denmark and Wales. It was a run that capped off a horrendous final season for the former Celtic manager and his assistant Roy Keane as they were both replaced following the tournament.

Luckily for the squad, however, a revamp of the tournament means that they did not suffer relegation to ‘League C’. Instead, they will remain in ‘League B’ and will be placed into a group with four teams. Each team will play each other twice with promotion and relegation on the line.

‘League B’ boasts 16 teams, 13 of which Ireland could potentially face. The three remaining teams, Slovakia, Turkey and Northern Ireland, are all seeded in ‘pot 3’ alongside the Republic of Ireland meaning they cannot face each other.

With Stephen Kenny set to take over from Mick McCarthy following the conclusion of Euro 2020 (if they make it that is), the UEFA Nations League offers the former Dundalk boss the chance to review the players he has at his disposal. It also gives the current U21 manager a chance to decide whether or not he will take a gamble on the likes of Troy Parrott, Aaron Connolly, Jayson Molumby etc. and revamp the Irish squad completely.

The seedings for ‘League B’ can be seen in full below.

UEFA Nations League B

Pot 1: Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic

Pot 2: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Finland

Pot 3: Slovakia, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland

Pot 4: Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary, Romania