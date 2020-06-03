Can You Name Every Premier League Winning Captain?

With the Premier League currently on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic, football fans have been left with a hole in their hearts at the distinct lack of action.

As fans, we grow up with memories of magical moments and winning teams but what we want to know is can you name every winning captain since the Premier League began in 1992?

You have six minutes to complete the quiz. No need for full names as surnames will suffice.

Good luck and please let us know how you do by posting a comment.

If the quiz does not display properly click here.

