Phil Foden Labels Mason Greenwood As The Best Finisher He Has Seen

Manchester City’s Phil Foden has labelled cross-city rival Mason Greenwood as the best finisher he has seen in football.

The 18-year-old Manchester United youngster has impressed since breaking into the first team scoring 15 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions this season for the Red Devils.

Greenwood has now scored more goals for Man United than Alexis Sanchez, Radamel Falcao and Angel Di Maria combined, a truly incredible statistic for an 18-year-old.

Across the Manchester divide, Phil Foden has been making as equally as big a wave for himself since breaking into the Man City team in 2017. While the pair find themselves divided by club allegiances they have played together as part of the England U21 international setup.

It was here that Foden got an insight into just how good Greenwood is. In the Manchester City youngster’s eyes, Mason Greenwood is the best finisher he has seen.

“Mason Greenwood, the best I’ve seen finishing wise. He’s both footed. In and around the box, he’s always going to score,” he told Premier League Uncut.

When asked where he compared Greenwood in terms of Man City legend Sergio Aguero, Foden did not mince his words claiming his United rival is “high up” when compared to the Argentine legend.

“High up finishing wise [compared to Sergio Aguero]. For his age, he’s unbelievable. I don’t know how he does it, to be honest.

Phil Foden saying Mason Greenwood is the best finisher he's ever seen even better than Sergio Aguero pic.twitter.com/ot2sczAjcr — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) July 8, 2020

“Just the right type of shot, you know what I mean. He knows when to finesse or lace it and he shoots quick, the keeper is never stable or set.”

The England U21 international has been in particularly impressive form since the Premier League shutdown ended, playing a starring role for United in their 5-2 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday when the Academy graduate netted two superb finishes.

Man United club legend and third in all-time Premier League scoring charts, Andy Cole, described Greenwood’s goals against Bournemouth as “special” while also claiming that Greenwood is a “freakish” talent.

“It’s good to see Mason doing so well,” he said. “It’s freakish, he can go either side and you know he’s going to produce that kind of quality.

“The two goals he got [against Bournemouth] were very, very special goals and long may it continue with the boy. He’s still learning his trade, but, every time he gets the opportunity, he shows just how good a player he is.

“He looks very level-headed as well, which is a big thing, and he’ll be a Manchester United player for many, many years to come.”