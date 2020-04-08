Peter Crouch On That Look From Roy Keane & The Story Of Parched

Peter Crouch is one of the most popular figures in football.

With a decorated career that saw spells with clubs such as Southampton, Liverpool and Spurs, the 6’7″ striker scored 145 goals in 599 appearances throughout his professional football career.

On the international stage, Crouch proved to be at his most prolific scoring 22 times over the course of his 45 England caps that included a goal at the 2006 World Cup.

Crouch was arguably at the peak of his powers in 2006. A regular in the England squad and a vital cog in a Liverpool squad vying for domestic and European glory, Crouch, in typical professional footballer fashion, decided to upgrade his car to an Aston Martin.

However, his time driving the luxury brand car didn’t last too long as one look from Roy Keane convinced the towering frontman to get rid of it after just one week.

“I’ve told this a few times,” Crouch said RTÉ 2fm’s Game On.

“I felt I was doing well, I was playing for England, playing for Liverpool. I’d just come off the back of a decent World Cup so I thought, ‘right, I can upgrade my car’.

“I got myself an Aston Martin. I had my arm out the window, had some tunes on, had the sunglasses on. I pulled up in Manchester beside Roy Keane.

“I sort of gave him the thumbs up. He looked at me as if I was a piece of, whatever it was, on his shoe. That one look from Roy was enough for me to sell the car that week.

“I knew I was being ridiculous. It wasn’t me. But that look from Roy confirmed it. I don’t even know if he knows this but I did sell the car that week. It was the best thing I ever did.”

Following his retirement from the game in 2019, Crouch launched his very successful BBC Five Live show, That Peter Crouch Podcast alongside Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark.

Each episode focuses on a particular facet of life as a Premier League footballer. As expected, Crouch is hilarious and offers some great insight and anecdotes from a scene that seems to be public but is, in actual fact, very private.

One of the wittiest segments of the show has been the social media phenomenon around the identity of ‘Parched’. A professional footballer who, in Crouch’s words, is your typical teacher’s pet.

“There’s one player that will remain nameless – I’m not saying the club, when I say remain nameless they always try to get it out me. We decided to call him Parched”, Crouch explained on the podcast.

“When we were doing pre-season training it was intense, really intense, and after you’ve done your running or training everyone would go over for a drink, knackered, and drink loads of water. It was roasting hot, you’d done a load of work.

“We’d look over and Parched would be sitting with the coaching staff. He’s not had a drink. Every drinks break we’ve had he’d be around the manager, chatting to him about tactics or just getting him on side.”

Following months of speculation on Twitter, Crouch had to clear the name of professional footballers including Gareth Barry, Jermaine Jenas and Darren Fletcher before finally revealing who Parched was on the season three finale two weeks ago.

We aren’t going to give it away though, you can find out who Parched is right here.

If you’re stuck for content during the ongoing lockdown, Crouch’s podcast is an ideal way to forget the world’s ongoing troubles. His interview with Premier League referee, Mike Dean, is absolute gold.