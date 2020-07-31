Pep Guardiola Reveals The Toughest Opponent He’s Faced In Coaching

Pep Guardiola has named Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp as the toughest opponent he’s faced in his coaching career.

Guardiola came to prominence winning the La Liga title as well as the Champions League in 2008-09 with Barcelona.

The Spaniard won league titles with Bayern Munich and Man City also. He has spent time in Spain, Germany and England were two managers have been a constant presence.

Jose Mourinho was in charge of a star-studded Real Madrid side while Jurgen Klopp struck up a rivalry with Guardiola at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

The Man City boss revealed that Klopp’s current Liverpool side is the toughest he’s faced in his coaching career.

“The toughest opponent I’ve ever faced in my career is this Liverpool from last year and this one,” Guardiola told DAZN as quoted by Goal.

“If you let yourself be dominated, they lock you in the area and you can’t escape. When you dominate them, they run into space like no one else. They are very fast going backwards. They are very strong strategically. Their players have great mental strength. [Klopp] is the rival who has made me think about how to beat him the most.”

Klopp added that Real Madrid were always strong but Liverpool remained the hardest he’s faced.

“I have always said that Real Madrid are a very strong team in my career, they helped me to become a better coach with tough matches and competitions with Jose Mourinho, [Manuel] Pellegrini and all the coaches they had,” he added.

“If you ask me which has been the most difficult rival for me to face, it has been Liverpool. The first years when I arrived in England, Liverpool were a bit weaker than now and Real Madrid were stronger. Now, this Liverpool are the hardest I have come across in my coaching career.”