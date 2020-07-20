Dani Alves Urges Neymar To Return To Barcelona And Help Lionel Messi

Dani Alves has urged Neymar to move back to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain and help the club and talisman Lionel Messi become “giants” again.

Neymar joined Barcelona in 2013 from Santos with massive hype behind the Brazilian star, Neymar eventually moved on in 2017 with reports citing that he wanted to get out from underneath Messi’s shadow.

However, it is now thought tht Neymar could be on his way out of the French club with a move back to the Catalan club mooted as a possibility.

Neymar’s former Barcelona, PSG and Brazil teammate Dani Alves believes the mercurial Brazilian star should move back to Barcelona in order to help out Messi.

Alves also confirmed that Barcelona’s biggest rivals Real Madrid offered Neymar a big-money move to the Spanish capital but that he himself had tried to convince Neymar to choose Barcelona instead.

“The only one I’ve tried to convince is Neymar to go to Barcelona,” Alves told Radio Catalunya.

“He had a very big offer from Real Madrid, and I told him that if he wanted to be happy he should come to Barcelona. It’s the only time I’ve ever convinced anyone of anything.

“If I were him, I would come back without thinking about it. I never think that people make mistakes when they make a decision.

“Everyone knows that Ney can help Barcelona, Messi and the club to become a giant again in La Liga, in Europe. Football is becoming more and more balanced. The team has 11 and with Messi you have 13. The team has 11 and with Neymar you have 13.”

Neymar recently won his third league title with PSG after the Ligue 1 season was suspended indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now unsure where the Brazilian star’s future lies.

One thing is for sure, if he were to go back to Barcelona, the sight of him lining up alongside Messi once again will strike fear into opponent’s eyes.